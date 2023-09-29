Josh Rojas vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Josh Rojas (.240 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 17 doubles, three home runs and 27 walks while hitting .243.
- In 49.5% of his 99 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in three games this year (3.0%), homering in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Rojas has driven home a run in 28 games this season (28.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year (35 of 99), with two or more runs 10 times (10.1%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|47
|.235
|AVG
|.254
|.298
|OBP
|.310
|.315
|SLG
|.345
|11
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|23
|49/15
|K/BB
|31/12
|5
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 194 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Eovaldi (12-4 with a 3.26 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.26, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.