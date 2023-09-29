The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia take the field against Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners on Friday at T-Mobile Park.

The Rangers are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Mariners (-120). The total for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mariners vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -120 +100 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have compiled a 62-44 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 58.5% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Seattle has a 55-38 record (winning 59.1% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Mariners a 54.5% chance to win.

In the 159 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-71-8).

The Mariners have collected a 5-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-35 43-38 27-26 58-45 63-53 22-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.