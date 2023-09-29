Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take the field on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Bryan Woo, who will start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 12th in MLB play with 206 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Seattle is 14th in baseball, slugging .414.

The Mariners are 20th in the majors with a .243 batting average.

Seattle is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (748 total).

The Mariners rank 14th in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 3.79 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.190).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Woo (4-5 with a 4.39 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up six earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Woo heads into this matchup with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Woo will try to record his 13th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

In four of his 17 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Rangers L 9-8 Away Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/25/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Luis Castillo Justin Verlander 9/26/2023 Astros W 6-2 Home George Kirby Cristian Javier 9/27/2023 Astros L 8-3 Home Bryce Miller Framber Valdez 9/28/2023 Rangers W 3-2 Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/29/2023 Rangers - Home Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/30/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo - 10/1/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Jon Gray

