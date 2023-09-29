The Texas Rangers (89-70) will look to Adolis Garcia, on a two-game homer streak, versus the Seattle Mariners (86-73) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday, at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (4-5, 4.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Nathan Eovaldi (12-4, 3.26 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (4-5, 4.39 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-4, 3.26 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

The Mariners will hand the ball to Woo (4-5) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.39, a 3.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.202 in 17 games this season.

He has earned a quality start four times in 17 starts this season.

Woo has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Bryan Woo vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 875 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They are batting .264 for the campaign with 233 home runs, third in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Rangers to go 12-for-28 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI in 5 1/3 innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi (12-4 with a 3.26 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.26, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opposing batters have a .221 batting average against him.

Eovaldi is trying to record his 12th quality start of the year.

Eovaldi will try to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).

He has made eight appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Mariners

He meets a Mariners offense that ranks 12th in the league with 748 total runs scored while batting .243 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .414 slugging percentage (14th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 206 home runs (12th in the league).

Head-to-head against the Mariners this season, Eovaldi has thrown 11 innings, giving up five earned runs on seven hits while striking out 13.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.