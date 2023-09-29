Alaska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Matanuska-Susitna This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:11 PM AKDT|Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:13 PM AKDT
We have 2023 high school football action in Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Palmer High School at Wasilla High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on September 29
- Location: Wasilla, AK
- Conference: Northern Light
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A.J. Dimond High School at Colony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on September 29
- Location: Palmer, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Houston High School at Redington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on September 30
- Location: Wasilla, AK
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
