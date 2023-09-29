We have 2023 high school football action in Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Palmer High School at Wasilla High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on September 29

7:00 PM AKT on September 29 Location: Wasilla, AK

Wasilla, AK Conference: Northern Light

Northern Light How to Stream: Watch Here

A.J. Dimond High School at Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on September 29

7:00 PM AKT on September 29 Location: Palmer, AK

Palmer, AK How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Houston High School at Redington High School