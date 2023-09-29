Mike Ford -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on September 29 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .228 with six doubles, 16 home runs and 23 walks.

Ford has gotten at least one hit in 41.5% of his games this season (34 of 82), with more than one hit 11 times (13.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games this year, and 6.5% of his plate appearances.

In 28.0% of his games this season, Ford has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (9.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 of 82 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 45 .259 AVG .208 .344 OBP .302 .482 SLG .477 7 XBH 15 6 HR 10 16 RBI 18 31/9 K/BB 47/14 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings