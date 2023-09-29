Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Seattle Seahawks have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 14th-ranked in the NFL as of September 29.
Watch the Seahawks this season on Fubo!
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+4000), the Seahawks are 14th-best in the league. They are four spots below that, 18th, according to computer rankings.
- The Seahawks were +3500 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +4000, which is the 12th-smallest change in the entire NFL.
- The Seahawks' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2.4%.
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle has won twice against the spread this year.
- Two of the Seahawks' three games have hit the over.
- The Seahawks have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.
- Seattle won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks fourth-worst in the NFL (407.3 yards allowed per game), the Seahawks have played better on offense, ranking 17th in the NFL by totaling 332.7 yards per game.
- While the Seahawks rank fourth-worst in the NFL in scoring defense with 29.3 points allowed per game, it's been a different story on offense, as they rank fourth-best in the NFL (29 points per game).
Seahawks Impact Players
- Kenneth Walker III has rushed for 204 yards (68.0 per game) and four TDs in three games.
- Walker also has eight catches for 73 yards and zero scores.
- In three games, Geno Smith has passed for 736 yards (245.3 per game), with four touchdowns and one interception, completing 68.9%.
- In three games, D.K. Metcalf has 15 receptions for 234 yards (78.0 per game) and one score.
- Tyler Lockett has 13 receptions for 103 yards (34.3 per game) and two TDs in three games.
- As a key defensive contributor, the Seahawks' Julian Love has compiled 27 tackles in his three games.
Bet on Seahawks to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Seahawks Player Futures
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|L 30-13
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|W 37-31
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|W 37-27
|+30000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+550
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
Odds are current as of September 29 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.