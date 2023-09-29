Teoscar Hernandez, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, September 29 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .259 with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 38 walks.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 104 of 158 games this year (65.8%), with more than one hit on 44 occasions (27.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has driven in a run in 57 games this year (36.1%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (16.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 37.3% of his games this year (59 of 158), he has scored, and in eight of those games (5.1%) he has scored more than once.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 81 .218 AVG .295 .266 OBP .344 .386 SLG .486 25 XBH 32 12 HR 14 44 RBI 49 105/16 K/BB 104/22 2 SB 5

Rangers Pitching Rankings