Teoscar Hernández vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Teoscar Hernandez, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, September 29 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández?
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .259 with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 38 walks.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 104 of 158 games this year (65.8%), with more than one hit on 44 occasions (27.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has driven in a run in 57 games this year (36.1%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (16.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 37.3% of his games this year (59 of 158), he has scored, and in eight of those games (5.1%) he has scored more than once.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|81
|.218
|AVG
|.295
|.266
|OBP
|.344
|.386
|SLG
|.486
|25
|XBH
|32
|12
|HR
|14
|44
|RBI
|49
|105/16
|K/BB
|104/22
|2
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 194 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.26 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.26, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.