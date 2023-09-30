On Saturday, Dylan Moore (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is hitting .210 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.

In 32.8% of his games this season (20 of 61), Moore has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one.

In 8.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Moore has had an RBI in 13 games this season (21.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 14 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .185 AVG .231 .284 OBP .318 .338 SLG .513 7 XBH 10 1 HR 6 8 RBI 11 26/7 K/BB 30/8 3 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings