Alaska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kenai Peninsula This Week
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Kenai Peninsula, Alaska this week, we've got what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kenai Peninsula, Alaska High School Football Games This Week
Soldotna High School at Eagle River High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AKT on September 30
- Location: Eagle River, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
