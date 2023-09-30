Mariners vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:44 AM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Seattle Mariners (87-73) and the Texas Rangers (89-71) at T-Mobile Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Mariners coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on September 30.
The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (14-8) for the Mariners and Andrew Heaney (10-6) for the Rangers.
Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Mariners covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 106 times this season and won 62, or 58.5%, of those games.
- Seattle is 40-28 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle has scored 756 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 25
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Luis Castillo vs Justin Verlander
|September 26
|Astros
|W 6-2
|George Kirby vs Cristian Javier
|September 27
|Astros
|L 8-3
|Bryce Miller vs Framber Valdez
|September 28
|Rangers
|W 3-2
|Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 29
|Rangers
|W 8-0
|Bryan Woo vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 30
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Andrew Heaney
|October 1
|Rangers
|-
|George Kirby vs Jon Gray
