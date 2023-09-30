The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia hit the field against Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at T-Mobile Park.

The Rangers are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mariners (-140). A 7-run total is listed in this game.

Mariners vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -140 +115 7 -125 +105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Mariners have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Mariners and their opponents are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners covered in its most recent game with a spread.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 58.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (62-44).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Seattle has a record of 40-28 (58.8%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Mariners a 58.3% chance to win.

In the 160 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-71-9).

The Mariners are 5-14-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-35 43-38 27-26 59-45 64-53 22-18

