How to Watch the Mariners vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 30
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will look to find success against Andrew Heaney when he takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB action with 209 total home runs.
- Seattle's .414 slugging percentage ranks 15th in baseball.
- The Mariners are 20th in MLB with a .243 batting average.
- Seattle has the No. 12 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (756 total runs).
- The Mariners are 14th in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in baseball.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.
- Seattle has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
- The Mariners have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.190).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 33rd of the season. He is 14-8 with a 3.24 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 194 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Castillo is trying to pick up his 19th quality start of the season.
- Castillo will try to last five or more innings for his 33rd straight start. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.
- He has had nine appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/25/2023
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Justin Verlander
|9/26/2023
|Astros
|W 6-2
|Home
|George Kirby
|Cristian Javier
|9/27/2023
|Astros
|L 8-3
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Framber Valdez
|9/28/2023
|Rangers
|W 3-2
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/29/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-0
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Andrew Heaney
|10/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Jon Gray
