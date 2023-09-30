Sam Haggerty vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Sam Haggerty and his .438 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, (including one extra-base hit) will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.
Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Sam Haggerty At The Plate
- Haggerty is hitting .250 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and 15 walks.
- Haggerty has gotten a hit in 20 of 44 games this season (45.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Haggerty has driven in a run in four games this year (9.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 12 of 44 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|22
|.200
|AVG
|.292
|.319
|OBP
|.404
|.225
|SLG
|.438
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|7/7
|K/BB
|9/8
|4
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.31).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
