Sam Haggerty and his .438 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, (including one extra-base hit) will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

Haggerty is hitting .250 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and 15 walks.

Haggerty has gotten a hit in 20 of 44 games this season (45.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Haggerty has driven in a run in four games this year (9.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 12 of 44 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 22 .200 AVG .292 .319 OBP .404 .225 SLG .438 1 XBH 4 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 7/7 K/BB 9/8 4 SB 5

Rangers Pitching Rankings