Cal Raleigh vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After batting .238 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Dane Dunning) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .233 with 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 54 walks.
- Raleigh has gotten a hit in 83 of 144 games this season (57.6%), with at least two hits on 32 occasions (22.2%).
- Looking at the 144 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 25 of them (17.4%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Raleigh has had an RBI in 46 games this year (31.9%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 62 games this season (43.1%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|73
|.237
|AVG
|.230
|.303
|OBP
|.311
|.435
|SLG
|.482
|24
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|17
|34
|RBI
|41
|70/23
|K/BB
|86/31
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Dunning (12-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 169 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 24th, 1.258 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
