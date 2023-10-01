J.P. Crawford vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford and his .513 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .267 with 94 walks and 94 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.
- Crawford is batting .353 with two homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 66.0% of his games this season (95 of 144), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (27.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has had an RBI in 43 games this season (29.9%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 66 of 144 games this season, he has scored, and 23 of those games included multiple runs.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|69
|.284
|AVG
|.251
|.395
|OBP
|.367
|.451
|SLG
|.426
|27
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|10
|35
|RBI
|30
|63/50
|K/BB
|62/44
|1
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 169 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.77), 32nd in WHIP (1.258), and 39th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
