The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic is hitting .252 with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks.

In 69.2% of his 104 games this season, Kelenic has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

In 11 games this year, he has homered (10.6%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 37 games this year (35.6%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 49 .249 AVG .256 .309 OBP .345 .392 SLG .450 17 XBH 21 4 HR 7 23 RBI 26 70/16 K/BB 61/25 8 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings