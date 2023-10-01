Jarred Kelenic vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|How to Watch Mariners vs Rangers
|Mariners vs Rangers Odds
|Mariners vs Rangers Prediction
|Mariners vs Rangers Player Props
|Mariners vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic is hitting .252 with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks.
- In 69.2% of his 104 games this season, Kelenic has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- In 11 games this year, he has homered (10.6%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 37 games this year (35.6%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.249
|AVG
|.256
|.309
|OBP
|.345
|.392
|SLG
|.450
|17
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|26
|70/16
|K/BB
|61/25
|8
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 169 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.77), 32nd in WHIP (1.258), and 39th in K/9 (7.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.