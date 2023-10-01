The Seattle Mariners, including Josh Rojas and his .423 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .248 with 17 doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 51 of 101 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (4.0%, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate).

Rojas has had an RBI in 29 games this season (28.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36 games this season (35.6%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 47 .243 AVG .254 .303 OBP .310 .337 SLG .345 12 XBH 9 2 HR 2 17 RBI 23 50/15 K/BB 31/12 5 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings