Josh Rojas vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Josh Rojas and his .423 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .248 with 17 doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 51 of 101 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (4.0%, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Rojas has had an RBI in 29 games this season (28.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (35.6%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|47
|.243
|AVG
|.254
|.303
|OBP
|.310
|.337
|SLG
|.345
|12
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|23
|50/15
|K/BB
|31/12
|5
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 169 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.77), 32nd in WHIP (1.258), and 39th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers.
