The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien take the field at T-Mobile Park against Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +100 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mariners vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -120 +100 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 62 of the 107 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (57.9%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Seattle has a 55-39 record (winning 58.5% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Seattle has played in 161 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-72-9).

The Mariners have a 5-14-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 26.3% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-36 43-38 27-26 59-46 64-53 22-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.