Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will see Dane Dunning on the hill for the Texas Rangers on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 11th in MLB action with 210 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Seattle ranks 16th in baseball, slugging .414.

The Mariners rank 20th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

Seattle has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (757 total runs).

The Mariners are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.193).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby (12-10 with a 3.46 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 31st of the season.

The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Kirby is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Kirby will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Astros W 6-2 Home George Kirby Cristian Javier 9/27/2023 Astros L 8-3 Home Bryce Miller Framber Valdez 9/28/2023 Rangers W 3-2 Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/29/2023 Rangers W 8-0 Home Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/30/2023 Rangers L 6-1 Home Luis Castillo Andrew Heaney 10/1/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Dane Dunning

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.