Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Rangers on October 1, 2023
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Julio Rodriguez, Marcus Semien and others in the Seattle Mariners-Texas Rangers matchup at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 180 hits with 37 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 37 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.335/.487 on the year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 26
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
J.P. Crawford Props
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 142 hits with 34 doubles, 19 home runs and 94 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .267/.381/.439 on the year.
- Crawford enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 29
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 27
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
Semien Stats
- Semien has 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .278/.350/.480 so far this year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 29
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
