Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Julio Rodriguez, Marcus Semien and others in the Seattle Mariners-Texas Rangers matchup at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 180 hits with 37 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 37 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.335/.487 on the year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 142 hits with 34 doubles, 19 home runs and 94 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .267/.381/.439 on the year.

Crawford enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Sep. 30 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Sep. 29 1-for-3 2 1 4 4 0 vs. Rangers Sep. 28 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Astros Sep. 27 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Semien Stats

Semien has 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.350/.480 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 29 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Angels Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

