The Seattle Mariners (87-74) and Texas Rangers (90-71) take the field on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (12-10, 3.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Dane Dunning (12-6, 3.77 ERA).

Mariners vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

3:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (12-10, 3.46 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (12-6, 3.77 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

The Mariners' Kirby (12-10) will make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander allowed five hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.46, an 8.68 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.056 in 30 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Kirby has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 30 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

George Kirby vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They are batting .263 for the campaign with 233 home runs, third in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Rangers one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-27 with a double in seven innings.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 169 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering three hits.

Over 34 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.

Dunning has 12 quality starts this year.

Dunning will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging five innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in nine of his 34 appearances this season.

The 28-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 24th, 1.258 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Dane Dunning vs. Mariners

The opposing Mariners offense has the 16th-ranked slugging percentage (.414) and ranks 11th in home runs hit (210) in all of MLB. They have a collective .243 batting average, and are 19th in the league with 1328 total hits and 12th in MLB action scoring 757 runs.

Head-to-head against the Mariners this season, Dunning has thrown 11 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs on 10 hits while striking out seven.

