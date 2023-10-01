Mike Ford vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Mike Ford -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is hitting .226 with six doubles, 16 home runs and 24 walks.
- In 41.0% of his 83 games this season, Ford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (14 of 83), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Ford has had an RBI in 23 games this season (27.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (30.1%), including five multi-run games (6.0%).
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|45
|.253
|AVG
|.208
|.343
|OBP
|.302
|.471
|SLG
|.477
|7
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|10
|16
|RBI
|18
|33/10
|K/BB
|47/14
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 169 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 24th, 1.258 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
