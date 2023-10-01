MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, October 1
For Sunday's MLB slate, here is a list of all of the day's probable pitchers, headlined by a matchup between Dane Dunning's Rangers and George Kirby's Mariners.
Read on to find the probable pitching matchups for every game on the docket for October 1.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Red Sox at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (5-10) to the hill as they face the Orioles, who will counter with Kyle Bradish (12-7) when the clubs play on Sunday.
|BOS: Houck
|BAL: Bradish
|20 (100 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (166.2 IP)
|5.31
|ERA
|2.86
|8.4
|K/9
|8.8
For a full report of the Houck vs Bradish matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -185
- BOS Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Red Sox at Orioles
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Marlins at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (9-7) to the bump as they take on the Pirates, who will give the start to Andre Jackson (1-3) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.
|MIA: Garrett
|PIT: Jackson
|31 (159.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (57.1 IP)
|3.66
|ERA
|5.34
|8.8
|K/9
|8.6
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Marlins at Pirates
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Dodgers at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (11-4) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will counter with Kyle Harrison (1-1) when the teams face off on Sunday.
|LAD: Miller
|SF: Harrison
|21 (120.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (29.2 IP)
|3.89
|ERA
|4.85
|8.6
|K/9
|9.4
For a full report of the Miller vs Harrison matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Giants
- LAD Odds to Win: -175
- SF Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Dodgers at Giants
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rays at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-8) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will look to Kevin Gausman (12-9) when the clubs face off on Sunday.
|TB: Bradley
|TOR: Gausman
|22 (103.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|31 (185 IP)
|5.47
|ERA
|3.16
|11.2
|K/9
|11.5
Live Stream Rays at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Athletics at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (5-13) to the mound as they face the Angels, who will counter with Patrick Sandoval (7-13) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.
|OAK: Sears
|LAA: Sandoval
|31 (168.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (144.2 IP)
|4.44
|ERA
|4.54
|8.4
|K/9
|8.0
Live Stream Athletics at Angels
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rangers at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Dunning (12-6) to the bump as they take on the Mariners, who will counter with Kirby (12-10) when the teams play Sunday.
|TEX: Dunning
|SEA: Kirby
|34 (169.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (184.2 IP)
|3.77
|ERA
|3.46
|7.2
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -120
- TEX Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rangers at Mariners
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Yankees at Royals Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Michael King (4-7) to the mound as they play the Royals, who will counter with Zack Greinke (1-15) when the teams play Sunday.
|NYY: King
|KC: Greinke
|48 (100.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (137.1 IP)
|2.50
|ERA
|4.92
|11.3
|K/9
|6.2
For a full report of the King vs Greinke matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Royals
- NYY Odds to Win: -160
- KC Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Yankees at Royals
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Padres at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Pedro Avila (2-2) to the bump as they face the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Jose Urena (0-7) when the clubs face off on Sunday.
|SD: Avila
|CHW: Urena
|13 (45.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (38.2 IP)
|3.57
|ERA
|7.45
|9.3
|K/9
|6.1
For a full report of the Avila vs Urena matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Padres at White Sox
- SD Odds to Win: -185
- CHW Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Padres at White Sox
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Nationals at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Jackson Rutledge (1-1) to the bump as they play the Braves, who will hand the ball to Dylan Dodd (0-0) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|WSH: Rutledge
|ATL: Dodd
|3 (15 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|6.00
|ERA
|-
|4.8
|K/9
|-
For a full preview of the Rutledge vs Dodd matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -225
- WSH Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 11 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Nationals at Braves
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSE (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Guardians at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Lucas Giolito (8-14) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|CLE: Giolito
|DET: Rodríguez
|32 (179.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (145.2 IP)
|4.87
|ERA
|3.40
|10.0
|K/9
|8.5
For a full report of the Giolito vs Rodríguez matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Tigers
- DET Odds to Win: -135
- CLE Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Guardians at Tigers
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Astros at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-5) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will look to Kyle Nelson (7-3) when the clubs meet Sunday.
|HOU: Javier
|ARI: Nelson
|30 (156 IP)
|Games/IP
|67 (55.2 IP)
|4.67
|ERA
|3.88
|8.9
|K/9
|10.7
For a full preview of the Javier vs Nelson matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Astros at Diamondbacks
- HOU Odds to Win: -165
- ARI Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Astros at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cubs at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Justin Steele (16-5) to the hill as they face the Brewers, who will give the start to Adrian Houser (7-5) when the teams face off on Sunday.
|CHC: Steele
|MIL: Houser
|30 (173.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (106.1 IP)
|3.38
|ERA
|4.49
|9.1
|K/9
|7.7
For a full report of the Steele vs Houser matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Brewers
- CHC Odds to Win: -115
- MIL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Cubs at Brewers
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Twins at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (8-6) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will look to Chase Anderson (1-6) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.
|MIN: Ober
|COL: Anderson
|25 (137.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (86.1 IP)
|3.53
|ERA
|5.42
|9.0
|K/9
|6.7
For a full breakdown of the Ober vs Anderson matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Twins at Rockies
- MIN Odds to Win: -175
- COL Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 12 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Twins at Rockies
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Phillies at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Matt Strahm (9-5) to the mound as they face the Mets, who will counter with Jose Butto (1-3) when the clubs meet on Sunday.
|PHI: Strahm
|NYM: Butto
|55 (86.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (36 IP)
|3.32
|ERA
|3.75
|11.0
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Mets
- PHI Odds to Win: -115
- NYM Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Phillies at Mets
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Reds at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (4-6) to the mound as they play the Cardinals, who will counter with Miles Mikolas (8-13) when the teams face off on Sunday.
|CIN: Greene
|STL: Mikolas
|21 (107 IP)
|Games/IP
|34 (194.1 IP)
|4.71
|ERA
|4.82
|12.3
|K/9
|5.9
For a full report of the Greene vs Mikolas matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Reds at Cardinals
- CIN Odds to Win: -120
- STL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Reds at Cardinals
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.