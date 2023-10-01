Ty France vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ty France (.421 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .251 with 32 doubles, 12 home runs and 42 walks.
- France has had a hit in 95 of 157 games this year (60.5%), including multiple hits 41 times (26.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 157), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.4% of his games this year, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 38.9% of his games this year (61 of 157), with two or more runs 17 times (10.8%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|76
|.261
|AVG
|.242
|.345
|OBP
|.329
|.415
|SLG
|.322
|26
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|33
|RBI
|25
|57/20
|K/BB
|60/22
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rangers will send Dunning (12-6) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 169 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.77), 32nd in WHIP (1.258), and 39th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
