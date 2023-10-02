With the Seattle Seahawks playing the New York Giants in Week 4 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Geno Smith a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Geno Smith score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a TD)

Smith has totaled 22 rushing yards on eight carries (7.3 yards per game) this season.

In three games, Smith has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Geno Smith Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Rams 16 26 112 1 0 1 6 0 Week 2 @Lions 32 41 328 2 0 3 20 0 Week 3 Panthers 23 36 296 1 1 4 -4 0

