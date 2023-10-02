The Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants are scheduled to square off in a Week 4 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Noah Fant get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Fant will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Noah Fant score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

Fant's stat line reveals eight catches for 97 yards. He posts 48.5 yards per game, having been targeted nine times.

Having played two games this season, Fant has not had a TD reception.

Noah Fant Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 4 4 56 0 Week 3 Panthers 5 4 41 0

Rep Noah Fant with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.