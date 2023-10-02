Best Bets, Odds for the Seahawks vs. Giants Monday Night Football Game – Week 4
The New York Giants (1-2) meet the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) at MetLife Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2023, and here are our best bets.
When is Seahawks vs. Giants?
- Game Date: Monday, October 2, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet
- The model line is much more favorable to the Giants compared to the BetMGM line, a 6.6 point difference, and has them favored to win Monday's game outright. Put your money on the Giants.
- The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Seahawks a 57.4% chance to win.
- The Seahawks have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- Seattle has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
- The Giants have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.
- New York has not won as an underdog of +114 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: New York (+2)
- The Seahawks are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Seattle has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 2-point favorites.
- The Giants have not won a game against the spread this year (0-3-0).
- New York is winless against the spread when it has played as 2-point underdogs or more (0-2).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (47)
- These teams average a combined 43.3 points per game, 3.7 less points than the total of 47 set for this game.
- The Seahawks and the Giants have seen their opponents average a combined 15.0 more points per game than the over/under of 47 set for this game.
- Out of the Seahawks' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).
- One of the Giants' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).
Kenneth Walker III Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 82.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|3
|68.0
|4
|24.3
|0
Darren Waller Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|3
|44.0
|0
