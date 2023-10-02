The New York Giants (1-2) meet the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) at MetLife Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2023, and here are our best bets.

When is Seahawks vs. Giants?

Game Date: Monday, October 2, 2023

Monday, October 2, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ABC/ESPN

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line is much more favorable to the Giants compared to the BetMGM line, a 6.6 point difference, and has them favored to win Monday's game outright. Put your money on the Giants.

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Seahawks a 57.4% chance to win.

The Seahawks have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Seattle has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Giants have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

New York has not won as an underdog of +114 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New York (+2)



New York (+2) The Seahawks are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Seattle has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

The Giants have not won a game against the spread this year (0-3-0).

New York is winless against the spread when it has played as 2-point underdogs or more (0-2).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47)



Over (47) These teams average a combined 43.3 points per game, 3.7 less points than the total of 47 set for this game.

The Seahawks and the Giants have seen their opponents average a combined 15.0 more points per game than the over/under of 47 set for this game.

Out of the Seahawks' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

One of the Giants' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Kenneth Walker III Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 82.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 3 68.0 4 24.3 0

Darren Waller Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 3 44.0 0

