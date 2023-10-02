The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) are listed as slight favorites (-1.5) against the New York Giants (1-2) on Monday, October 2, 2023. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for this game.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Seahawks can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Giants. The Giants' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they face the Seahawks.

Seahawks vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Seattle Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Seahawks (-1.5) 47.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Seahawks (-1.5) 47.5 -120 +102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Seattle vs. New York Game Info

When: Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Seahawks vs. Giants Betting Insights

Seattle is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Seahawks have won once ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this year.

Out of Seattle's three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

New York has not won a game against the spread this season.

The Giants have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.

New York has had one game (of three) go over the total this year.

