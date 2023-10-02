When Tyler Lockett takes the field for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 4 matchup versus the New York Giants (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Tyler Lockett score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14 if he scores a TD)

Lockett's stat line shows 13 receptions for 103 yards and two scores. He posts 34.3 yards per game, and has been targeted on 21 occasions.

In one of three games this season, Lockett has tallied a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

Tyler Lockett Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 4 2 10 0 Week 2 @Lions 10 8 59 2 Week 3 Panthers 7 3 34 0

