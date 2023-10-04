The Philadelphia Phillies are at home for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series versus the Miami Marlins, Wednesday at 8:08 PM ET. The Phillies have a 1-0 series lead as they try to advance to the NLDS.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (12-9) to the mound, while Braxton Garrett (9-7) will get the nod for the Marlins.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.46 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (9-7, 3.66 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

The Phillies will hand the ball to Nola (12-9) for his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 26 in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.46 and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .242 in 32 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Nola has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.

Aaron Nola vs. Marlins

The Marlins are batting .259 this season, fourth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .405 (19th in the league) with 166 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Marlins to go 24-for-72 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 RBI in 16 innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (9-7) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 31st start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 159 2/3 innings pitched, with 156 strikeouts.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.

In 31 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.66 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.

Garrett has collected 10 quality starts this season.

Garrett heads into the matchup with 23 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had seven appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braxton Garrett vs. Phillies

He will face a Phillies squad that is hitting .256 as a unit (eighth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .438 (fifth in the league) with 220 total home runs (eighth in MLB action).

In 10 innings over two appearances against the Phillies this season, Garrett has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.4 WHIP while his opponents are batting .286.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.