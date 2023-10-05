Terry McLaurin against the Chicago Bears pass defense and Jack Sanborn is a matchup to watch in Week 5, when the Commanders play the Bears at FedExField. We have stats and insights available for you in the following article.

Commanders vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Thursday, October 5, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears 27.2 6.8 44 110 7.48

Terry McLaurin vs. Jack Sanborn Insights

Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense

Terry McLaurin's team-high 212 yards as a receiver have come on 21 receptions (out of 26 targets) with one touchdown.

In the air, Washington is 20th in passing yards in the league with 805, or 201.3 per game.

The Commanders put up 22.3 points per game, 17th in the NFL.

Washington, which is averaging 35 pass attempts per game, ranks 12th in the NFL.

The Commanders have made 17 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 13th in the league. They pass the ball 44.7% of the time in the red zone.

Jack Sanborn & the Bears' Defense

Jack Sanborn leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 13 tackles and one pass defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, giving up the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL with 1,071 (267.8 per game). It also ranks 31st in yards allowed per pass attempt (8.4).

So far this season, the Bears are having trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, giving up 34.3 points per game (28th in NFL).

One player has put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Terry McLaurin vs. Jack Sanborn Advanced Stats

Terry McLaurin Jack Sanborn Rec. Targets 26 3 Def. Targets Receptions 21 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.1 3 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 212 13 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 53 3.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 52 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 0 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 1 Interceptions

