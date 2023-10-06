Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Anchorage, Alaska this week.

Anchorage, Alaska High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Juneau-Douglas High School at West Anchorage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on October 6

7:00 PM AKT on October 6 Location: Anchorage, AK

Anchorage, AK How to Stream: Watch Here

Bartlett High School at Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on October 6

7:00 PM AKT on October 6 Location: Palmer, AK

Palmer, AK How to Stream: Watch Here

Chugiak High School at Soldotna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on October 6

7:00 PM AKT on October 6 Location: Soldotna, AK

Soldotna, AK How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Palmer High School at Eagle River High School