Alaska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Anchorage This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Anchorage, Alaska this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Anchorage, Alaska High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Juneau-Douglas High School at West Anchorage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on October 6
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bartlett High School at Colony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on October 6
- Location: Palmer, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chugiak High School at Soldotna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on October 6
- Location: Soldotna, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Palmer High School at Eagle River High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM AKT on October 7
- Location: Eagle River, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.