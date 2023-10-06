Alaska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fairbanks North Star This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Fairbanks North Star, Alaska. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fairbanks North Star, Alaska High School Football Games This Week
Friday
North Pole High School at West Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on October 6
- Location: Fairbanks, AK
- Conference: Mid Alaska
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Wasilla High School at Lathrop High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM AKT on October 7
- Location: Fairbanks, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
