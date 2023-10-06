This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Fairbanks North Star, Alaska. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Fairbanks North Star, Alaska High School Football Games This Week

Friday

North Pole High School at West Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on October 6

7:00 PM AKT on October 6 Location: Fairbanks, AK

Fairbanks, AK Conference: Mid Alaska

Mid Alaska How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Wasilla High School at Lathrop High School