Alaska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Matanuska-Susitna This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
High school football competition in Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Bartlett High School at Colony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on October 6
- Location: Palmer, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Wasilla High School at Lathrop High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM AKT on October 7
- Location: Fairbanks, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palmer High School at Eagle River High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM AKT on October 7
- Location: Eagle River, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.