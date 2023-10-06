High school football competition in Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Bartlett High School at Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on October 6

7:00 PM AKT on October 6 Location: Palmer, AK

Palmer, AK How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Wasilla High School at Lathrop High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM AKT on October 7

2:00 PM AKT on October 7 Location: Fairbanks, AK

Fairbanks, AK How to Stream: Watch Here

Palmer High School at Eagle River High School