The MMA schedule on Saturday has plenty to offer, including AFL 32 - Madrid on DAZN.

MMA Streaming Live Today

Watch Oktagon 47

League: Oktagon MMA

Oktagon MMA Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN Live Stream: Watch on DAZN!

Watch AFL 32 - Madrid

League: Ansgar Fighting League

Ansgar Fighting League Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN Live Stream: Watch on DAZN!

Watch UFC Fight Night

League: UFC

UFC Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch LXF 11

League: Lights Out Xtreme Fighting

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 300: Nurmagomedov vs. Primus

League: Bellator MMA

Bellator MMA Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Showtime

Showtime Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Bellator MMA Championship Tournaments

League: Bellator MMA

Bellator MMA Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Showtime

Showtime Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

