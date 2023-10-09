The Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Green Bay Packers on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Raiders favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 45.5 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Raiders square off against the Packers. For those who intend to make some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two teams.

Raiders vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Raiders have been winning after the first quarter in one game and have been tied after the first quarter in three games.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 7.0 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 6.8 points on average in the first quarter.

The Packers have led one time and have been losing three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Raiders have been outscored in the second quarter in all four games this year.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 1.5 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 11.0 points on average in the second quarter.

The Packers have won the second quarter two times, lost one time, and tied one time in four games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Raiders have won the third quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Las Vegas is averaging 0.8 points in the third quarter (30th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (19th-ranked) on defense.

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games and have tied one game this season.

4th Quarter

The Raiders have won the fourth quarter in three games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in one game.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 6.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 3.3 points on average in that quarter.

In terms of scoring in the fourth quarter, the Packers have outscored their opponent in that quarter in two games and have been outscored in that quarter in two games.

Raiders vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Raiders have played four games this season and have been losing after the first half in all of them.

Through four games this season, the Packers have led after the first half two times and have trailed after the first half two times.

2nd Half

The Raiders have won the second half in three games this season, and they've been outscored in the second half in one game.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 7.0 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.5 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Packers have won the second half in two games (1-1 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in one game (0-1), and they've tied in the second half in one game (1-0).

