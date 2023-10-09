At +4000, the Seattle Seahawks are No. 13 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 9.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Seahawks are two spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (13th-best in league) than their computer ranking (11th-best).

The Seahawks have experienced the 12th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +3500 at the beginning of the season to +4000.

The Seahawks' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2.4%.

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle's record against the spread is 3-1-0.

Two Seahawks games (out of four) have hit the over this season.

The Seahawks have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (2-1).

Seattle won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

From an offensive standpoint, the Seahawks rank 19th in the NFL with 319.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 24th in total defense (367.5 yards allowed per contest).

The Seahawks are putting up 27.8 points per game offensively this season (sixth in NFL), and they are allowing 22.8 points per game (18th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Seahawks Impact Players

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III has five TDs and has gained 283 yards (70.8 per game).

In the passing game, Walker has zero touchdowns, with eight receptions for 73 yards.

In four games, Geno Smith has passed for 846 yards (211.5 per game), with five touchdowns and one interception, completing 68.3%.

D.K. Metcalf has 18 receptions for 268 yards (67.0 per game) and two TDs in four games.

Tyler Lockett has 17 receptions for 157 yards (39.3 per game) and two TDs in four games.

On defense, Bobby Wagner has helped lead the way with 50 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two sacks in four games.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +10000 2 September 17 @ Lions W 37-31 +1400 3 September 24 Panthers W 37-27 +75000 4 October 2 @ Giants W 24-3 +30000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +2500 7 October 22 Cardinals - +50000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1800 10 November 12 Commanders - +15000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +10000 12 November 23 49ers - +450 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1200 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +450 15 December 17 Eagles - +650 16 December 24 @ Titans - +10000 17 December 31 Steelers - +5000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +50000

