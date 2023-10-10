In a season opener for both teams, the Vegas Golden Knights will host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, October 10.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Kraken vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kraken's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) was 14th in the NHL.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game) last season, the Kraken had the league's fourth-best offense.

Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.

The Kraken had 48 power-play goals (on 243 chances), 21st in the NHL.

The Kraken scored on 19.75% of their power plays, No. 21 in the league.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.7%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Golden Knights conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.

The Golden Knights' 267 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 14th in the NHL.

They had the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

The 42 power-play goals the Golden Knights scored last season ranked 25th in the NHL (on 207 power-play chances).

The Golden Knights had the league's 18th-ranked power-play conversion rate (20.29%).

Golden Knights Key Players