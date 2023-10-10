Tuesday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Vegas Golden Knights (0-0-0, -175 on the moneyline to win) and the Seattle Kraken (0-0-0, +145 moneyline odds) at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Kraken vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Golden Knights Moneyline Kraken Moneyline Total
Kraken vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

  • Vegas has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -175.
  • Seattle has not played with moneyline odds of +145 or longer once this season.

