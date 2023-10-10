The Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken square off for the first game of the season at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, October 10 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-165) Kraken (+135) 6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken were an underdog 26 times last season, and upset their opponent 10 times.

Seattle had a record of 9-6 in games when bookmakers listed them as +135 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Kraken.

A total of 57 of Seattle's games finished with more than 6 goals last season.

Kraken vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights 2022-23 Total (Rank) Kraken 2022-23 Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 289 (4th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken's 289 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them fourth in the NHL.

Seattle's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) was 14th in the league.

Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.

With 48 power-play goals (on 243 chances), Seattle was 21st in the NHL.

The Kraken scored on 19.75% of their power plays, No. 21 in the league.

In terms of shorthanded goals, Seattle had six.

At 76.69%, the Kraken had the 21st-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

The Kraken were 31st in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (45.3%).

The 11.6% shooting percentage of Seattle was second in the league.

The Kraken shut out their opponents three times.

