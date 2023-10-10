Kraken vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:49 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken square off for the first game of the season at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, October 10 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kraken vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-165)
|Kraken (+135)
|6
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken were an underdog 26 times last season, and upset their opponent 10 times.
- Seattle had a record of 9-6 in games when bookmakers listed them as +135 or longer on the moneyline last season.
- The moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Kraken.
- A total of 57 of Seattle's games finished with more than 6 goals last season.
Kraken vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Kraken vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Kraken 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken's 289 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them fourth in the NHL.
- Seattle's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) was 14th in the league.
- Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.
- With 48 power-play goals (on 243 chances), Seattle was 21st in the NHL.
- The Kraken scored on 19.75% of their power plays, No. 21 in the league.
- In terms of shorthanded goals, Seattle had six.
- At 76.69%, the Kraken had the 21st-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.
- The Kraken were 31st in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (45.3%).
- The 11.6% shooting percentage of Seattle was second in the league.
- The Kraken shut out their opponents three times.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.