Canucks vs. Oilers Injury Report Today - October 11
Heading into a Wednesday, October 11 game against the Edmonton Oilers (0-0-0) at Rogers Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks (0-0-0) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Teddy Blueger
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Canucks vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Arena: Rogers Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canucks Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Canucks' 270 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 13th in the NHL.
- Vancouver conceded 3.6 goals per game (296 in total), 25th in the league.
- They had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -26.
Oilers Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Oilers led the league with 325 total goals (4.0 per game) last season.
- Edmonton allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL action in goals against.
- They had the league's second-best goal differential at +69.
Canucks vs. Oilers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-165)
|Canucks (+140)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.