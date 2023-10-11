Heading into a Wednesday, October 11 game against the Edmonton Oilers (0-0-0) at Rogers Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks (0-0-0) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Teddy Blueger C Questionable Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
- - - -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Oilers Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Arena: Rogers Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks Season Insights (2022-23)

  • The Canucks' 270 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 13th in the NHL.
  • Vancouver conceded 3.6 goals per game (296 in total), 25th in the league.
  • They had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -26.

Oilers Season Insights (2022-23)

  • The Oilers led the league with 325 total goals (4.0 per game) last season.
  • Edmonton allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL action in goals against.
  • They had the league's second-best goal differential at +69.

Canucks vs. Oilers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Oilers (-165) Canucks (+140) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.