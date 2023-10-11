Heading into a Wednesday, October 11 game against the Edmonton Oilers (0-0-0) at Rogers Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks (0-0-0) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Teddy Blueger C Questionable Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury - - - -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Arena: Rogers Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks Season Insights (2022-23)

The Canucks' 270 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 13th in the NHL.

Vancouver conceded 3.6 goals per game (296 in total), 25th in the league.

They had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -26.

Oilers Season Insights (2022-23)

The Oilers led the league with 325 total goals (4.0 per game) last season.

Edmonton allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL action in goals against.

They had the league's second-best goal differential at +69.

Canucks vs. Oilers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-165) Canucks (+140) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.