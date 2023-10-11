How to Watch the Canucks vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 11
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
In a season opener for both squads, the Edmonton Oilers will visit the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, October 11.
Tune in to ESPN+ to watch the Oilers and the Canucks hit the ice.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Canucks vs Oilers Additional Info
Canucks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Canucks allowed 296 total goals (3.6 per game), 25th in the league.
- The Canucks' 270 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 13th in the league.
- They had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -26.
- With 62 power-play goals (on 273 chances), the Canucks were 11th in the NHL.
- The Canucks scored on 22.71% of their power plays, No. 11 in the NHL.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|80
|39
|63
|102
|47
|56
|44.3%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|81
|32
|50
|82
|46
|58
|55%
|Quinn Hughes
|78
|7
|69
|76
|45
|56
|-
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|81
|39
|35
|74
|29
|32
|0%
|Brock Boeser
|74
|18
|37
|55
|21
|23
|38.6%
Oilers Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Oilers allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Oilers were the top-scoring team in the league last season with 325 goals (4.0 per game, with 6.6 assists per contest).
- Their +69 goal differential was second-best in the league.
- The NHL-leading 89 power-play goals the Oilers recorded last season came via 275 power-play chances.
- The Oilers' 32.36% power-play conversion rate led the league.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|82
|64
|89
|153
|77
|82
|51.9%
|Leon Draisaitl
|80
|52
|76
|128
|102
|77
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|82
|37
|67
|104
|31
|56
|45.2%
|Zach Hyman
|79
|36
|47
|83
|30
|33
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|12
|31
|43
|76
|41
|-
