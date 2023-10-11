In a season opener for both squads, the Edmonton Oilers will visit the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, October 11.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to ESPN+ to watch the Oilers and the Canucks hit the ice.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks vs Oilers Additional Info

Canucks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Canucks allowed 296 total goals (3.6 per game), 25th in the league.

The Canucks' 270 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 13th in the league.

They had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -26.

With 62 power-play goals (on 273 chances), the Canucks were 11th in the NHL.

The Canucks scored on 22.71% of their power plays, No. 11 in the NHL.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 80 39 63 102 47 56 44.3% Jonathan Tanner Miller 81 32 50 82 46 58 55% Quinn Hughes 78 7 69 76 45 56 - Andrei Kuzmenko 81 39 35 74 29 32 0% Brock Boeser 74 18 37 55 21 23 38.6%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oilers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Oilers allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL action in goals against.

The Oilers were the top-scoring team in the league last season with 325 goals (4.0 per game, with 6.6 assists per contest).

Their +69 goal differential was second-best in the league.

The NHL-leading 89 power-play goals the Oilers recorded last season came via 275 power-play chances.

The Oilers' 32.36% power-play conversion rate led the league.

Oilers Key Players