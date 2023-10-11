The Edmonton Oilers (0-0-0) are road favorites (-160 moneyline odds to win) against the Vancouver Canucks (0-0-0, +135 moneyline odds). The contest on Wednesday starts at 10:00 PM ET from Rogers Arena.

Canucks vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

Oilers Moneyline Canucks Moneyline Total BetMGM +135 -160 7 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Canucks vs. Oilers Betting Trends

Edmonton is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -160.

Vancouver has not been a longer moneyline underdog than the +135 odds on them winning this game.

