Canucks vs. Oilers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 11
The Edmonton Oilers (0-0-0) are road favorites (-160 moneyline odds to win) against the Vancouver Canucks (0-0-0, +135 moneyline odds). The contest on Wednesday starts at 10:00 PM ET from Rogers Arena.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Canucks vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canucks vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Oilers Moneyline
|Canucks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|+135
|-160
|7
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Canucks vs. Oilers Betting Trends
- Edmonton is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -160.
- Vancouver has not been a longer moneyline underdog than the +135 odds on them winning this game.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.