The Edmonton Oilers go on the road to play the Vancouver Canucks for the first game of the season on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Canucks vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-160) Canucks (+135) 6.5

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks were an underdog 14 times last season, and upset their opponent five times.

Vancouver had a record of 3-3 in games when bookmakers listed them as +135 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The moneyline implies a 42.6% chance to win for the Canucks.

For Vancouver last season, 49 games finished with more goals than Wednesday's total of 6.5.

Canucks vs Oilers Additional Info

Canucks vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers 2022-23 Total (Rank) Canucks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 270 (13th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 296 (25th) 89 (1st) Power Play Goals 62 (11th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 69 (28th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

The Canucks' 270 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 13th in the league.

Vancouver allowed 296 total goals (3.6 per game), 25th in the league.

With a goal differential of -26, they were 23rd in the league.

Vancouver had 62 power-play goals (on 273 chances), 11th in the NHL.

The Canucks' power-play percentage (22.71) ranked them 11th in the league.

In terms of shorthanded goals, Vancouver had 15.

At 71.6%, the Canucks had the 32nd-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

At 49.5%, the Canucks had the NHL's 17th-ranked faceoff win percentage.

The 11.1% shooting percentage of Vancouver was third in the league.

The Canucks shut out their opponents once. They averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

