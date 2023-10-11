The Edmonton Oilers go on the road to square off against the Vancouver Canucks for a season opener on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM ET.

As the action begins for the start of the NHL season, here is who we predict will take home the victory in Wednesday's action.

Canucks vs. Oilers Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final result of Oilers 4, Canucks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-160)

Oilers (-160) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-0.8)

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks (38-37-7 overall) posted a record of 14-7-21 in contests that went to OT last season.

Vancouver accumulated 33 points (14-12-5) in its 31 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Last season the Canucks registered only one goal in 11 games, and they lost every time.

Vancouver accumulated six points (3-14-0) when scoring a pair of goals last season.

The Canucks scored three or more goals in 52 games, earning 77 points from those contests.

Last season Vancouver recorded a single power-play goal in 31 games, posting a record of 14-14-3.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Vancouver was 15-17-4 (34 points).

The Canucks were outshot by their opponents 39 times last season, and took 43 points from those games.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.29 13th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 3.61 25th 6th 33.6 Shots 29.7 22nd 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 30.8 12th 1st 32.36% Power Play % 22.71% 11th 20th 76.98% Penalty Kill % 71.60% 32nd

Canucks vs. Oilers Game Time

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

