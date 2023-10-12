Coming off a loss last time out, the Nashville Predators will host the Seattle Kraken (who also lost their most recent game) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Tune in for the Predators-Kraken matchup on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Kraken vs Predators Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kraken's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) was 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 289 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them fourth in the NHL.

They had the 10th-best goal differential in the league at +37.

The Kraken had 48 power-play goals (21st in NHL) on 243 chances.

The Kraken's power-play percentage (19.75) ranked them 21st in the league.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.7%

Predators Stats & Trends (2022)

The Predators conceded 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in league play in goals against.

The Predators ranked 28th in the NHL last season with 223 goals scored (2.7 per game).

Their -13 goal differential ranked 22nd in the league.

The 44 power-play goals the Predators scored last season (24th in the NHL) came via 250 power-play chances.

The Predators' 17.6% power-play conversion rate was 27th in the league.

Predators Key Players