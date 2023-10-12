The Nashville Predators (0-1) host the Seattle Kraken (0-1) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Predators were defeated by the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 in their last game, while the Kraken are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will secure the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Kraken vs. Predators Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Predators 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-110)

Predators (-110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Predators (-2)

Kraken vs Predators Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken had a record of 46-28-8 last season and were 11-8-19 in overtime contests.

Seattle picked up 44 points (20-9-4) in its 33 games decided by one goal.

Last season the Kraken registered only one goal in 14 games, and they picked up two points (0-12-2).

Seattle accumulated six points (2-12-2) when scoring a pair of goals last season.

The Kraken scored three or more goals in 63 games, earning 106 points from those contests.

Seattle scored a single power-play goal in 33 games last season and registered 47 points.

When it outshot its opponent last season, Seattle posted a record of 37-19-4 (78 points).

The Kraken were outshot by their opponents in 33 games last season, going 14-16-3 to register 31 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Predators Rank Predators AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 28th 2.72 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 12th 2.88 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 23rd 29.5 Shots 30.5 20th 27th 33.3 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 27th 17.6% Power Play % 19.75% 21st 6th 82.55% Penalty Kill % 76.69% 21st

Kraken vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

