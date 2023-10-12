Week 7 AAC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Week 7 of the college football schedule includes six games featuring AAC teams in action. Read on for up-to-date key players and results.
Jump to Matchup:
Week 7 AAC Results
SMU 31 East Carolina 10
- Pregame Favorite: SMU (-11.5)
- Pregame Total: 49.5
SMU Leaders
- Passing: Preston Stone (19-for-38, 276 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jaylan Knighton (11 ATT, 26 YDS)
- Receiving: Jordan Kerley (4 TAR, 3 REC, 69 YDS)
East Carolina Leaders
- Passing: Mason Garcia (12-for-26, 155 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Garcia (12 ATT, 38 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Chase Sowell (12 TAR, 7 REC, 120 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|East Carolina
|SMU
|290
|Total Yards
|334
|193
|Passing Yards
|276
|97
|Rushing Yards
|58
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Upcoming Week 7 AAC Games
Tulane Green Wave at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, October 13
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-4.5)
Temple Owls at North Texas Mean Green
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Apogee Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: North Texas (-6)
Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Navy (-3.5)
Florida Atlantic Owls at South Florida Bulls
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Florida (-2.5)
UAB Blazers at UTSA Roadrunners
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Alamodome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UTSA (-9.5)
