How to Watch Women's NCAA Hockey Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, October 13
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:02 AM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Quinnipiac and Providence take the ice on ESPN+ for one of many compelling matchups on the NCAA Women's Hockey slate on Friday.
Watch your favorite women's college hockey team this season on ESPN+
Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today
Watch New Hampshire vs Maine
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch UConn vs Boston College
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Providence vs Quinnipiac
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch St. Lawrence vs Vermont
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Harvard vs Dartmouth
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Northeastern vs Merrimack
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Robert Morris vs Princeton
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Holy Cross vs Brown
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Syracuse vs Rensselaer
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Penn State vs Cornell
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Mercyhurst vs Colgate
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with women's college hockey action all year long on ESPN+!
